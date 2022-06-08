GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Humane Society’s 23rd Annual Pet Walk was a success for the City of Green Bay on Sunday.

Although the weather was overcast and gloomy, that didn’t stop Wisconsinites from showing out and making an impact on the event.

This year, the community was able to raise just over $73,000 for the animals, which on record, is the best year ever for the City of Green Bay.

According to a Tweet sent out by the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus, this was the largest fundraiser of the year.