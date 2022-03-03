BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Circus World Museum is under fire by animal activists after an investigation showed multiple ways that two elderly elephants were reportedly mistreated.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), released the findings of an investigation into two elderly elephants that were mistreated at the Circus World Museum in Baraboo.

The investigation alleges that the Wisconsin Historical Society, which runs Circus World, forced two elephants to do tricks twice a day, seven days a week, even though their feet were ‘chronically swollen’.

PETA even provided video of the two elephants that they recorded during their investigation.

The elephants are named Isa and Viola and reportedly come from Carson & Barnes Circus. PETA says their trainers have previously been caught on camera beating elephants until they screamed.

Isa and Viola were reportedly ‘captured’ over 50 years ago.

PETA says that during the ten weeks while the two elephants were at Circus World they were observed doing multiple actions. Officials say that almost 5,200 people paid to ride one of the elephants.

Isa and Viola reportedly called a paddock, with no water, ‘home’ during their time at Circus World. Officials say the structure that provided shade was hardly big enough for both elephants to stand under.

The Circus World staff allegedly sprayed the elephants with a loud pressure washer and dried them with a leaf blower.

PETA goes into detail about how both elephants had swollen feet, frayed cuticles and toenail problems. Viola reportedly kept on trying to shift weight off her rear legs, which PETA says could indicate foot or joint pain.

Both of the elephants’ hind cuticles were frayed and ‘chronically’ swollen. Isa reportedly had misshapen toenails and PETA provided pictures of the elephants.

Carson & Barnes allegedly chained Isa and Viola by two legs in a cement-block barn every night at Circus World. PETA says that chaining them on concrete is harmful to their feet and joints.

PETA’s Facebook post already has over 1,200 shares. Their full investigation can be found here.