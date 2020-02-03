Petco, Blue Buffalo gift UW School of Veterinary Medicine $250K to battle pet cancer

(WFRV) – Petco has gifted the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine $250,000 to battle pet cancer. The gift comes after hearing the story of Scout, a golden retriever who battled cancer with the help of the School.

Scout’s owner, David MacNeil, is the founder and CEO of WeatherTech. After the School of Veterinary Medicine helped Scout overcome cancer, WeatherTech purchased a Super Bowl commercial to help raise funds for the School.

For more on the story behind the commercial, click here: UW School of Veterinary Medicine to appear in Super Bowl commercial

Petco, in partnership with Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo, committed $250,000 to the School of Veterinary Medicine “to further lifesaving care for pets in need.”

For more on the School of Veterinary Medicine and how to donate, visit the School’s website by clicking here.