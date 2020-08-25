Pete’s Garage offering ‘Tuesday Night Rides’ to bring cyclists together

Event will be held at bike shop between 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday this summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One Green Bay business is getting people moving this summer with a weekly cycling event.

Whether you are new to the sport or a veteran, Pete’s Garage has got the event for you. It’s called ‘Tuesday Night Rides’ and it’s a fun, no-drop road ride- meaning nobody gets left behind!

Every Tuesday night this summer, Pete’s Garage will be the host of a group bike ride- partnering even the most novice cycler along with the most passionate. Riders of all shapes and sizes are invited to join along as they trek across Green Bay.

Every Tuesday night this summer, @PetesGarageGB is hosting a no-drop (nobody left behind) road ride.



Junior riders are welcome, helmets are a must, and smiles are mandatory. 🚲 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/aaj0Yguasi — WFRV Local 5 (@WFRVLocal5) August 25, 2020

The event is split into three different groups, all according to speed. Cyclists can either perfect that critical time goal they’ve been trying to reach or take it nice and easy at a moderate pace. Junior riders are welcome and helmets are a must. All you have to do is simply show up and be ready to ride!

You can find more information online by visiting Pete’s Garage website or checking out their Facebook page. The group will be meeting tonight at the shop for 6:00.