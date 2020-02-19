Pete’s Garage serving up all types of winter fun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winter is in full swing and many have been embracing it with some outdoor activities.

Pete’s Garage on Broadway covers just about everything there is to do in the great outdoors. They are a hot spot destination for fat bike enthusiasts but skiers can also get their fix. And just in time as this week is ‘Birkie Week’- short for the American Birkebeiner.

The Birkie is the largest and longest ski race in North America. Skiers will be setting out on the 31-mile race between Cable and Hayward this Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot of customers coming in looking at the forecast and trying to figure out their waxing technique and strategy, maybe picking up a few last minute items to make sure they’re all set for the weekend,” said Kurt Schwiesow, Owner of Pete’s Garage.

Biking might be the last thing on your mind during winter, but for some it’s a year round activity. Especially for @PetesGarageGB where they make a living out of the outdoors. I’ll be talking to the owners about this season. 🚵‍♀️ #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/fDYQxB0ggO — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) February 19, 2020

You can find more information about the Birkie online right here. More information about Pete’s Garage and the types of services they offer can be found on their website as well as their Facebook page.