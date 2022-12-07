NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – After their first two petitions didn’t meet state and city requirements, the group of people opposed to the Shattuck Property Development Plan sent a third petition to the city, and this time it was accepted.

The accepted petition had signatures from 22% of property owners that live next to the Shattuck property, which exceeds the 20% required by the city.

On Tuesday, they submitted a petition that was rejected.

The significance of the petition forces the common council to need a supermajority, or 75%, rather than a simple majority to move forward with the Shattuck Property Development Plan.

The Neenah Common Council will meet on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. to discuss the future of the Shattuck Property Development Plan.

