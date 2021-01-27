PetSkull Brewing announces move to new Manitowoc location

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Patrons who go to PetSkull Brewing Company will soon have to go to a new and bigger location to enjoy a pint of ‘Skull’s Oatmeal Stout’.

According to a release, PetSkull Brewing Company will be moving into the former Junk Fur and Hides and Manitowoc Iron and Metal Company building.

The new location will be right in the heart of the new River Point District, which just approved the construction of a massive apartment complex.

The plan is for the remodeling process to begin in Feb. and a planned opening sometime in the mid-summer 2021.

The new location can accommodate up to 200 customers.

“We knew that having such an abundant and loyal customer base would eventually demand a bigger location. But we couldn’t have imagined having the opportunity to move into such a magnificent and character-filled building. Alex and Peter Allie have been amazing guys to work with, and if it not for them and their support and their love for this city, I’m not sure this type of expansion could happen for us,” says co-owner Paul Hoffman.

In addition to moving to a new location, PetSkull Brewing will be installing a brand new ten-barrel brewery, which allows PetSkull Brewing to keep up with the demand.

Beer is not the only thing PetSkull is bringing to the new location, as they are opening a brand new restaurant that will serve authentic Cajun and Creole food.

“We wanted to ensure we were bringing something completely new to Manitowoc – and the region, for that matter,” says Hoffman.

The new location will also have a 1,750 square foot patio, which allows an additional 100 guests. Yard games and live music plans to be featured in the patio area.