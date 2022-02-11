(WFRV) – More than 200 Scorpio Eashook Lanyards with Carabiners are being recalled due to a malfunction in the product that puts the user at risk of serious injury or death.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall involves Petzl Scorpio Eashook lanyards with aluminum carabiners at the end of two retractable polyethylene arms.

The lanyards were reportedly designed for via ferrata and adventure park use with the ability to support up to 264 pounds. The following design features can be found on the recalled products:

‘SCORPIO’ printed on the gray zippered pouch that contains the energy absorber

‘Petzl’ printed on the gray zipper pouch attached to the lanyard

A serial number ranging from 21A 0000000 000 through 21I 9999999 999 printed on a white tag in that gray zipper pouch.

The lanyards were sold nationwide in stores and online for roughly $180. CPSC officials added that the lanyards were sold from January 2021 through February 2022.

Those who may have purchased the Scorpio Eashook Lanyards with Carabiners are advised to immediately stop using the product and contact Petzl for a full refund, including shipping.

Consumers can either contact Petzl toll-free at 877-807-3805, email at Returns@petzl.com, or reach the company online.