Pewaukee man dead after being ejected from motorcycle

ASHFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old man is dead after a single motorcycle crash on Monday night.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the crash shortly before 6:15 p.m. on County Highway W at Midland Drive in the Township of Ashford.

An initial investigation shows a southbound motorcycle driven by the Pewaukee man failed to negotiate the curve and entered the ditch.

The motorcycle then overturned several times, ejecting the man, who was not wearing a helmet.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he died of his injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

