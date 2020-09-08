FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Pewaukee man dead after being ejected from motorcycle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old man is dead after a single motorcycle crash on Monday night.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the crash shortly before 6:15 p.m. on County Highway W at Midland Drive in the Township of Ashford.

An initial investigation shows a southbound motorcycle driven by the Pewaukee man failed to negotiate the curve and entered the ditch.

The motorcycle then overturned several times, ejecting the man, who was not wearing a helmet.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he died of his injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today