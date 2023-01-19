STELLA, Wis. (WFRV) – Private well owners in the town of Stella are now looking for access to safe drinking water after having their wells contaminated by PFAS.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), PFAS, or per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals found in numerous house old items like non-stick cookware and stain-resistant sprays.

The chemicals do not break down in the environment and when consumed, can lead to different kinds of cancer and liver damage.

The DNR and DHS are working with the Wisconsin Emergency Management to get temporary safe drinking water to the 24 residencies affected by the contamination.

A release from the DNR website says they are providing carryout cases of water and providing bottled water to homes.

The DNR and DHS will hold a public meeting on January 19 at the Town of Stella town hall to provide the public with updates on the situation.

On January 18, the DNR issued new PFAS-based consumption advisories across the state.

The two issues were in Marathon and Portage County.