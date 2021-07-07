Pfizer and J&J vaccine available at St. Paul’s Church in Neenah, July 13

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department, in partnership with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Neenah, is creating an opportunity for locals to receive the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine at one location.

According to a release, the clinic will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Tuesday, August 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are not required and public health nurses will be on-hand to answer any questions community members may have. Organizers say vaccinations at this clinic are open to all individuals aged 12 and older.

More information about the two vaccines are as follows:

Pfizer is a two-dose series vaccination. You will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days following the second dose of your Pfizer vaccination.

Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccination. You will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days following your vaccination.

“We are continuing our efforts to bring vaccination clinics closer to where our community members live and work,” says Doug Gieryn, director/health officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “We encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated to help curb COVID-19 before we move into the next school year and back indoors this fall.”

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations and a complete listing of all area clinics, you can visit here. You can also call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with any questions related to COVID-19 and vaccinations.

Free assistance is available to individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet counties who need transportation or help navigating transportation options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Please call Make the Ride Happen at 920-225-1719 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.