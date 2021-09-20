Pfizer says vaccine safe, produces robust antibody response in elementary-age children

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Kids ages 5 to 11 are next in line to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer announcing results of trials they conducted saying their coronavirus vaccine is safe and produces a robust antibody response when used in this age group. The trial included 2,268 kids.

“In the kids in the last two weeks, we’ve seen the number of COVID-19 infections increase by 240 percent and they now make up about 30 percent of all new COVID-19 cases,” says Dr. William Hartman from UW Health.

According to CNN, there are more than 28 million people ages 5 to 11 in the United States representing about 9 percent of the country’s population.

Pfizer will apply for emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration, a step that needs to happen before they can begin vaccinating this age group. The company says they hope to apply by the end of the month and get authorized by Halloween.

In the trials, Pfizer gave these children about a third of the dose of what a normal coronavirus dose would be. Despite the smaller dose, Pfizer says these children developed COVID-19 antibody levels that were just as strong as teenagers and young adults who got the full dose of the shot.

The shot would be a two-dose series for the 5 to 11 group if it does get authorized.

“We got to protect these kids especially as school is starting and sports and kids are spending more time together,” says Hartman.

Moderna is a little bit behind Pfizer in their process to get their shot approved for the 5 to 11 age group. Dr. Hartman says he expects Moderna to complete the process by around Thanksgiving.