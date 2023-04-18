EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A multiyear investigation conducted by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently concluded after the arrest of a 40-year-old Wisconsin man.

According to a Facebook post, authorities in Fond du Lac County have noticed for the past several years. suspicious wildfires were notably happening during spring in the southeast portion of the county.

After a lengthy joint investigation with the DNR, an arson suspect was identified. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Eden, was determined using fire forensic science, covert surveillance systems, and multiple field interviews.

The sheriff’s office and the DNR conducted a joint interview with the suspect, where he admitted to igniting several fires since 2020 and to igniting wildfires in the area for nearly two decades.

The suspect is believed to have been responsible for burning nearly 60 acres of land during this time. Charges have been referred to the district attorney’s office in both Fond du Lac and Washington County.

No additional information was provided.