KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Country music star Phil Vassar was announced as the headliner for a free concert at this year’s Paperfest.

According to officials, Vassar will perform on Friday, July 15 at Sunset Park in Kimberly. He will headline the Event Production Systems Stage at 9:30 p.m. However, music from supporting acts will start at 5 p.m.

The supporting acts will be announced as Paperfest approaches. Paperfest runs from July 14 to July 17 and the 34th annual event will reportedly have three stages of live music.

The event will also have:

Balloon glow

Carnival rides

Food trucks

Sporting events

Car-show

Admission to Paperfest is free, and on July 15 the gates open at 4:30 p.m. In 2021, Paperfest announced it donated over $83,500 to 40 local organizations.