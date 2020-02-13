Philanthropist Dick Resch paying Brown County millions to continue family’s legacy of giving back

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) A familiar name has been chosen for the new $93 million Brown County Expo that broke ground last summer. As Kris Schuller reports a well-known philanthropist is paying millions to continue his family’s legacy of giving back.

After months of construction on a new expo center, an announcement by the county on its new name. Now called the Resch Expo, in honor of a family familiar across Northeast Wisconsin.

“We are truly blessed to have Mr. Resch and Sharon here with us today with their willingness to invest back in the community,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Once again Dick Resch, the former chief executive of furniture maker KI, is putting his name on a major community project. Purchasing the expo’s naming rights through 2040 for $10 million.

“The community has been very supportive and of course Sharon and I believe in supporting the community that supported us many, many years,” Resch said.

The agreement includes a $5 million payment upfront, $1 million for furniture and fixtures and two, $2 million payments – guaranteeing the Resch name is on the new expo the next 20 years.

“It exactly does what Mr. Resch was looking to do, as cementing his legacy, his family’s legacy,” said Streckenbach.

For Resch this is yet another project that he has lent his name to though his philanthropy. Like at the 10,000 seat Resch Center right next door to the new Resch Expo, or here at Resch Miracle Field in Allouez or the Resch Family East River Trail.

“It’s always a pleasure for Sharon and I to participate in our community’s growth.

The majority of the money will be used to maintain the 127,000 square foot facility. A tour shows work is progressing with the expo on track to open in January next year.

It has been 18 years since the ground was broken on construction of the Resch Center.