NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Phone scam circulates Marinette Co., scammer posing as ‘Chief Deputy Hansen’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County deputies are warning residents of a new scam that is circulating the area.

According to authorities, they were made aware that residents have been receiving scam phone calls from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office phone number.

The scammer is reportedly stating that they are ‘Chief Deputy Hansen’ and that the resident failed to go to the sheriff’s office or pay $5,000.

The sheriff’s office confirms that this is a scam and residents should not send money, give out credit or debit card account information, social security, and/or any other personal information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the game vs Bears

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Inside Skinny: Packers Salute to Troops Flag Football

Locker Room: Recapping Packers win vs Bengals

Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman interview

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom senior golfer Callie Berg