Phone scam circulates Marinette Co., scammer posing as ‘Chief Deputy Hansen’

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County deputies are warning residents of a new scam that is circulating the area.

According to authorities, they were made aware that residents have been receiving scam phone calls from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office phone number.

The scammer is reportedly stating that they are ‘Chief Deputy Hansen’ and that the resident failed to go to the sheriff’s office or pay $5,000.

The sheriff’s office confirms that this is a scam and residents should not send money, give out credit or debit card account information, social security, and/or any other personal information.