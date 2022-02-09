GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lombardi Middle School in Green Bay temporarily entered ‘secure the building’ following a phone threat, but it has since been lifted.

According to the Lombardi Middle School, they entered ‘secure the building – outside situation’ protocols as a precautionary measure. All of the students are reportedly safe. At 12:35 p.m. the school was no longer in the protocols.

The Green Bay Police Department says a phone threat to Lombardi Middle School was called in at 11:24 a.m. and no one has been arrested at this time. The police put the school in lockdown for about an hour.

King Elementary was reportedly notified but was not placed in lockdown.

The school says that the school day will continue within the building as normal. It is also mentioned that the school is working with local law enforcement.

More information about Lombardi Middle School’s secure the building protocols can be found on their website.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.