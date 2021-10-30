PHOTOS: A look at Halloween across N.E. Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Trick-or-treat yo’ self and check out some of the spook-tacular costumes that will be strolling the streets this Halloween!

Starting as early as Friday, residents across Northeast Wisconsin began sending in photos and videos of their festive costumes for this weekend, and they were simply too good not to share!

Too Cute to Spook

  • Photo Courtesy of Shelby Schmitz
  • Photo Courtesy of Jessica Plaza
  • Photo Courtesy of Denise Gidlof
  • Photo Courtesy of Illiana Reyes
  • Photo Courtesy of Tammy Nicholls
  • Photo Courtesy of Rebecca Tietje
  • Photo Courtesy of Karen Theys
  • Photo Courtesy of Karen Theys
  • Photo Courtesy of Amy Erickson
  • Photo Courtesy of Kristyn Elbe
  • Photo Courtesy of Megan Buenning

#SquadGhouls

  • Photo Courtesy of Hannah Bruesch
  • Photo Courtesy of Becky Deeg
  • Photo Courtesy of Eric and Aimee Van Handel
  • Photo Courtesy of Hannah Seelow
  • Photo Courtesy of Melissa VanLinn
  • Photo Courtesy of Brandi Andrews
  • Photo Courtesy of Gail Bottine
  • Photo Courtesy of Samantha Vander Zanden
  • Photo Courtesy of Holly Derenne
  • Photo Courtesy of MacKenzie Badini
  • Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Howard
  • Photo Courtesy of Faith

Lookin’ Fa-BOO-lous

  • Photo Courtesy of Angela Rohde
  • Photo Courtesy of Becky Lynn
  • Photo Courtesy of Carol Knoll

Ha-Ha-Halloween Videos

Video Courtesy of Scott Roethlisberger
Video Courtesy of Kristyn Elbe

This is an ongoing story. Local 5 will continue to add more photos/videos through Sunday, Oct. 31! Visit the Local 5 Facebook page to learn more about how you can share your own gourd-geous Halloween photos too!

