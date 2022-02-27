PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple local law enforcement agencies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night in Marinette.

According to the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, at around 6:26 p.m. crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Shore Drive near the Little River boat launch.

Officials said after further investigation into the crash they determined that the vehicle had struck a guardrail before coming to a stop on the Little River bridge.

As a result of the crash, the road was temporarily closed until the vehicle was removed from the scene and crews could clean up the debris and leaking fluids that were left from the crash.

Crash on Shore Drive near the Little River boat launch

Crash on Shore Drive near the Little River boat launch

Crash on Shore Drive near the Little River boat launch

Officials have not disclosed if there were any injuries during the crash.

Town of Peshtigo Fire Department noted that responding agencies included Marinette Police Department and Marinette County Sheriff’s Department.