DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – 760 pounds of charcuterie and a bunch of wood from a Denmark business was all it took to break the Guinness World Record for the largest ever made charcuterie board.

Dufeck Wood Products teamed up with BOARDERIE, a former Shark Tank successor, along with several other businesses to create the foundation and masterpiece.

The record-winning charcuterie board holds over 760 pounds of gourmet foods that were eventually donated.

Third and fourth-generation owners Paul and Andy Dufeck from Dufeck Wood Products were able to attend the event in Palm Beach, Florida, on October 4, 2023, to celebrate the world record.