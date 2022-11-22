APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade has concluded, and here is a list of the entries in order of appearance.
Pre-Parade Unit:
- St. Joe’s Food Program Collection
- Fundamentals, LLC
- Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)
Parade Unit:
Appleton Police Department Color Guard
Appleton City Band
Parade Marshal: Mary Beth Nienhaus
Tennie’s Jewelry
Makaroff Youth Ballet
Appleton East High School Band
The Boldt Company
Appleton Park and Recreation: Unity Dance Academy
East Wisconsin Savings Bank
New London High School Band
96.9 The Fox with Trees for Troops
Twin Track World
Primrose Retirement Communities
Menominee High School Marching Band
WLUK FOX 11 / WCWF CW 14
Cub Scout Pack 3135
The Salvation Army
Kimberly High School Band
Footworks Dance Company
Fox Cities Festival of Lights
Little Wolf HS Wolf Pack Brigade (Manawa)
Y100 WNCY
Alliance Industries
Winnegamie Dog Club
Marinette High School Band
Festival Foods
NEW Fusion Dance and Performing Arts
Door County Maritime Museum
Hortonville High School Marching Band
Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office
Outagamie County Highway Department
Evergreen Campsites & Resort
Peshtigo High School Marching Band
WHBY Radio
Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes
Appleton North High School Band
Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard
The All American Garage
Harvey Pierre VFW Post #2778
St. Mary Catholic Schools
Gold Cross Ambulance
Fox Cities Cycles Association
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
Oshkosh West High School Band
Lamers Bus Lines
St. Paul Lutheran School
Bonduel High School Band
Rennes Health and Rehab Center Appleton
Waterboard Warriors Water Ski Show Team
The Community Blood Center
Weyauwega-Fremont High School Marching Band
St. Joseph Parish
St. Joseph Food Program
Xavier High School Band
Appleton Fire Department
Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley
Freedom High School Marching Band
Nestle USA – Freedom DC
TDS Telecom
Kaukauna High School Band
Friends of Grignon Mansion
Mary’s Family Restaurant
Holy Spirit School Band
Appleton International Airport
Seymour School District Fuel Up to Play 60
The Family Radio Network, Inc.
Little Chute High School Band, Color Guard, and Dance Team
Valley Transit
Dunkin’ Appleton
Menasha Bluejay Brigade Marching Band
Tundraland
Meijer Great Lakes Limited Partnership
Fox Valley Lutheran High School
MCC, Inc.
L&S Electric
Appleton West Marching Band
Fox City’s Towing
Pierce Manufacturing
Long Cheng Marketplace
UW-Oshkosh Titan Thunder Marching Band
Fox Valley Ballooning
Santa and Mrs. Claus
Appleton Parade Committee
Local 5 News would like to thank everyone for who attended, tuned in, or live-streamed the event. The list of winners is set to be announced shortly.