APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade has concluded, and here is a list of the entries in order of appearance.

Pre-Parade Unit:

St. Joe’s Food Program Collection

Fundamentals, LLC

Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)

Parade Unit:

Appleton Police Department Color Guard

Appleton City Band

Parade Marshal: Mary Beth Nienhaus

Tennie’s Jewelry

Makaroff Youth Ballet

Appleton East High School Band

The Boldt Company

Appleton Park and Recreation: Unity Dance Academy

East Wisconsin Savings Bank

New London High School Band

96.9 The Fox with Trees for Troops

Twin Track World

Primrose Retirement Communities

Menominee High School Marching Band

WLUK FOX 11 / WCWF CW 14

Cub Scout Pack 3135

The Salvation Army

Kimberly High School Band

Footworks Dance Company

Fox Cities Festival of Lights

Little Wolf HS Wolf Pack Brigade (Manawa)

Y100 WNCY

Alliance Industries

Winnegamie Dog Club

Marinette High School Band

Festival Foods

NEW Fusion Dance and Performing Arts

Door County Maritime Museum

Hortonville High School Marching Band

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Outagamie County Highway Department

Evergreen Campsites & Resort

Peshtigo High School Marching Band

WHBY Radio

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes

Appleton North High School Band

Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard

The All American Garage

Harvey Pierre VFW Post #2778

St. Mary Catholic Schools

Gold Cross Ambulance

Fox Cities Cycles Association

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Oshkosh West High School Band

Lamers Bus Lines

St. Paul Lutheran School

Bonduel High School Band

Rennes Health and Rehab Center Appleton

Waterboard Warriors Water Ski Show Team

The Community Blood Center

Weyauwega-Fremont High School Marching Band

St. Joseph Parish

St. Joseph Food Program

Xavier High School Band

Appleton Fire Department

Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley

Freedom High School Marching Band

Nestle USA – Freedom DC

TDS Telecom

Kaukauna High School Band

Friends of Grignon Mansion

Mary’s Family Restaurant

Holy Spirit School Band

Appleton International Airport

Seymour School District Fuel Up to Play 60

The Family Radio Network, Inc.

Little Chute High School Band, Color Guard, and Dance Team

Valley Transit

Dunkin’ Appleton

Menasha Bluejay Brigade Marching Band

Tundraland

Meijer Great Lakes Limited Partnership

Fox Valley Lutheran High School

MCC, Inc.

L&S Electric

Appleton West Marching Band

Fox City’s Towing

Pierce Manufacturing

Long Cheng Marketplace

UW-Oshkosh Titan Thunder Marching Band

Fox Valley Ballooning

Santa and Mrs. Claus

Appleton Parade Committee

Local 5 News would like to thank everyone for who attended, tuned in, or live-streamed the event. The list of winners is set to be announced shortly.