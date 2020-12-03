PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to flames at Marquette County Landfill

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters from four different companies are battling flames at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority Landfill.

The first call came in at 5:47 Thursday morning. Sands Township firefighters were the first on the scene. They are being assisted by Chocolay, Negaunee, and Marquette firefighters.

When we called Central Dispatch, they tell us no one was hurt. They are unsure of what exactly is on fire or where it started. They can tell us no one in the surrounding area is being evacuated and there are no immediate health concerns.

Just before 10:46 a.m. The Salvation Army arrived on the scene to help keep firefighters warm and fed.

Our crew on the scene is gathering more details at this time.