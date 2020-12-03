NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to flames at Marquette County Landfill

Local News

by: Ben Raymond

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters from four different companies are battling flames at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority Landfill.

The first call came in at 5:47 Thursday morning. Sands Township firefighters were the first on the scene. They are being assisted by Chocolay, Negaunee, and Marquette firefighters.

When we called Central Dispatch, they tell us no one was hurt. They are unsure of what exactly is on fire or where it started. They can tell us no one in the surrounding area is being evacuated and there are no immediate health concerns.

Just before 10:46 a.m. The Salvation Army arrived on the scene to help keep firefighters warm and fed.

Our crew on the scene is gathering more details at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'Em 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Top Five Tweets 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Here come the Eagles

Green Bay Nation: Rodgers MVP? Bears win breakdown

Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West request to leave FVA in football