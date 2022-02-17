DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple first responders were at the Fox River near St. Norbert College early Thursday morning for an ice rescue.

According to the De Pere Fire/Rescue Department, on Feb. 17 around 7 a.m., crews were sent to the area of the Claude Allouez Bridge for a report of a person that went through the ice. Crews reportedly deployed the rapid deployment craft onto the ice.

A man was reportedly found within minutes and pulled from the ice. Life-saving efforts started shortly after. The victim was sent to a local hospital.

Authorities say his condition is unknown.

In the photos, a rescue boat appears to be on the ice, along with an ambulance near the shore.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Krier

Officials want to remind people that no ice is 100% safe, and they encourage everyone to wear a personal flotation device and check the ice regularly.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.