GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a retail theft suspect who’s possibly involved in two different incidents.

In a recent Facebook post, the Green Bay Police Department says it is investigating a reported retail theft that happened last Thursday, March 30, on the 100 block of North Military Avenue.

Courtesy of the Green Bay Police Department

Authorities believe the suspect could also be involved with the theft that happened at the same business on Sunday, March 26.

Witnesses have reportedly said they saw the suspect carrying a knife in the most recent incident.

Anyone with information on who the suspect may be is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department or the Green Bay area Crime Stoppers.