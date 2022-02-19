MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a massive crash involving nearly 40 vehicles has left 10 people hurt.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that the crash took place along U.S. Highway 51 near Wausau late Friday afternoon.

The State Patrol said nearly 39 vehicles were involved. The patrol said high winds and snow created near white-out conditions.

The 10 people who were injured were transported to local hospitals.

The patrol said the extent of their injuries was unknown. The highway was closed in both directions for about four hours as workers cleared the wreckage.

Nearly 40 car pile up on U.S. Highway 51 near Wausau

The Wausau Police Department shared that vehicles that were towed during the incident are likely at Joe Rader Towing or a temporary holding lot.

Local agencies that responded to the incident included the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and Wausau Fire Department.