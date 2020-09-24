PHOTOS: New housing development moving forward in Ashwaubenon

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Plans for a new housing development are moving forward in Ashwaubenon.

An 85-unit apartment building – the Merge Urban Development Project – will be constructed on Mike McCarthy Way.

The Village Board approved plans for the development earlier this week. Construction is scheduled to begin sometime next year.

Officials tell WFRV Local 5 that they hope this building is only the beginning.

“I think what it does is it really kicks that area off,” Aaron Schuette, Ashwaubenon’s Community Development Director says. “It’s kind of a catalytic project for the redevelopment of the area that was historically more industrial.”

The new building will be mixed-use, meaning the first floor will be commercial with residential above.

Estimates say a building like this could generate $6 million in new property value and about $11 million in property tax-related revenue for Ashwaubenon.

