APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2023 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade was a smash hit in the community, with thousands gathering to watch.

With 85 entries in the parade, countless hours were developed on floats to make the night memorable for not only those watching, but those marching as well.

Take a look at some photos of every entry in the 2023 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade:

Pre-Parade Units

Lawrence University collecting for St. Joseph’s Food Program

FWD Seagrave

August Winter

Eric’s Winter and Landscaping

Allstate – Kevin Heiting

Frozen Beaker

Appleton Police Department Squad, Color Guard, and State Patrol

The Appleton Police Honor Guard has been established for 21 years. Members are specialized in handling rifles, flag details, and a variety of marching styles. The Honor Guard typically carries the American and Wisconsin State flags during parades and funerals. They provide ceremony services throughout the Fox Valley for Appleton Police Department retirees and other fallen officers around the state.

The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) was established in 1939 to provide law enforcement services in a rapidly changing transportation environment. Along with that effort, it was recognized from its inception that the WSP would stand ready to provide public safety assistance to local, county, and tribal government units and our partner agencies at the state and federal levels.

Lieutenant Ryan Neff and Sergeant Josef Whitney lead the Honor Guard.

In addition, this year, the Honor Guard is followed by Police Chief Polly Olson and Lieutenant Todd Peters. Lieutenant Peters is the recipient of the First Responder of the Year award.

New for 2023 are the Student Resource Officer squads from Appleton West (Sargeant David Nimke), Appleton East (Officer Turner Botz), and Appleton North (Officer Brandon Schnese) High Schools.

Appleton City Band

The Appleton City Band has represented the City of Appleton for over 70 years. The Concert Band performs free outdoor concerts every Tuesday night during June, July, and August in Appleton’s Pierce Park under the direction of Jim Thaldorf.

The Parade Band represents the city during all Appleton Parades under the direction of An Gehrmann.

Parade Marshal – Heid Family

This year’s parade honors the Heid family’s countless contributions to music education, performance, and appreciation. In 1948, musician Peter “Duke” Heid, also known as Papa, opened Heid Music on College Avenue in Appleton. Now in its 75th year, Heid Music is a third-generation family-owned business in Appleton, Green Bay, Stevens Point, Oshkosh, and Madison.

Heid Music supports music education programs and events in schools and communities through donations, music workshops, and sponsorships. Heid Music was recently named one of the top 50 music retailers in the U.S. by Music Trades Magazine, top 100 music dealers by NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), and Best Musical Instrument Stores in the Best of Madison readers’ poll.

Appleton Parks and Recreation – Unity Dance & Acrobatics

Unity Dance & Acrobatics, a non-competitive program under the direction of Appleton Parks and Recreation, is a welcoming, cost-effective, and inclusive program offering preschool, youth, and adult dance and acrobatics instruction.

Their program offers a variety of genres for all ages and abilities to provide a fun and safe environment that delivers quality instruction, fosters lasting relationships, supports family-life balance, and promotes healthy recreational activities for the Fox Valley community.

Appleton Fire Department

The Appleton Fire Department was represented by Ladder Truck Company 9341. The unit serves city-wide from Fire Station #1 and would like to wish everyone on behalf of the Appleton Fire Department a safe and Happy Holiday!

Appleton North High School Band

The Appleton North Lightning Marching Band is led by the director of bands, Ms. Amanda Balane. Drum majors include Olivia Caravella, Oliver Hestres, and Owen Stephenson. The marching band has 125 musicians and consists of all grade levels.

The Lightning Marching Band is led by the police liaison officer’s new squad car, and the Appleton North Performance Team joins them. The Band commissioned director emeritus Jim Thaldorf to arrange a piece. Thaldorf drew inspiration from the classic film, “Holiday Inn.”

Please enjoy their arrangement of “Happy Holidays.”

Winnegamie Dog Club

The Winnegamie Dog Club is an all-breed dog club established in 1958 in Menasha. The Dog Club exists to advance the cause and welfare of purebred and mixed breeds. It offers a variety of training classes throughout the year.

Alliance Industries

Alliance Industries of Appleton, Menasha, and Waupaca wish you the warmest holiday wishes and invite you to view the Magic of Christmas inside snowglobes. Memories of three magical scenes come to mind within the snow globes on this float as you gaze upon Frosty the Snowman, The Grinch, and Elf on the Shelf.

Riding on the float are members of the Alliance Industries family. Every year, Alliance’s float is handcrafted by employees and family members of Alliance Industries. The company would like to thank Airoldi Brothers for donating the flatbed.

Alliance Industries reminds you that the true magic of the holiday season is quality time with family and friends.

MCC, Inc.

Decorated for the season with presents, lots of lights, and even a friendly guest riding in the chute, MCC’s next entry celebrates over 97 years in business. MCC is a family-owned business, and they are proud to be a leader in “Building the Future of Northeast Wisconsin.”

MCC wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas!

Fox Valley Lutheran High School Band

The Fox Valley Lutheran High School Marching Band comprises students from the Concert Band, Symphonic Band, and Fox Valley Lutheran Color Guard.

Many of these students also participate in the school’s summer marching program, Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin. The band played the familiar “Joy to the World” as they celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ.

Door County Maritime Museum

A rolling recreation of the 100-year-old historic tugboat, John Purves, complete with working radar, marine horn, and steam pipe.

This parade float helps promote the Door County Maritime Museum and its mission to celebrate and preserve Door County’s maritime history.

This holiday season, create a new tradition for your family and friends by visiting the Door County Maritime Museum during the 11th annual Merry-Time Festival of Trees.

The Museum is a winter wonderland with extraordinary holiday trees and decorations, open daily at the Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay through December 31, 2023.

Making Spirits Bright

This group is a drive-thru Holiday Light Show at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan. They display well over 600,000 lights at the park and are coordinated and synchronized to Christmas music.

It is classified as one of the top shows in the county and has won awards for its displays. The park is open nightly from November 24 to December 31, excluding Christmas Eve, and is open from 5-9 p.m. nightly.

Valley Transit

Valley Transit displayed a 2022 New Flyer Xcelsior bus. This bus is 40 feet long and has a driver barrier and an air and surface purification system to help keep Valley Transit’s staff and passengers safe and healthy.

Menominee High School Band

Officials with the Menominee High School Maroon Marching Band said they were excited to return to the Appleton Christmas Parade in 2023 after doubling in size over the past few years.

After a hiatus, the Maroon Band has been bringing back regular field shows and performances to their community.

They performed a Latin take on a holiday classic, Conga Line Christmas Parade, arranged by Tim Gaylen.

WLUK FOX 11 & WCWF CW 14

FOX 11 and CW 14 wish everyone watching today’s parade a Happy Holiday season. The FOX 11 Storm Chaser is pulling a float with some of their evening news anchors.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

St. Joseph’s Parish, the second oldest Catholic church in Appleton, has been serving the people of the Fox Valley since 1869. They are the only parish in Appleton with the Capuchin Order as pastors, and they have been in this role since the 1870s. The parish was instrumental in starting the St. Joseph Food Pantry, LEAVEN, and Pillars Warming Shelter.

The live manager scene displayed on their float depicts the birth of Jesus Christ. The circumstances of Jesus’s birth in Bethlehem seem almost magical, yet they have been celebrated as a fact for 2,000 years.

Tennies Jewelry

Tennies Jewelry, the oldest family-owned independent jeweler, wishes everyone a Happy Holidays. The business has been creating family memories in the Fox Valley for over 100 years, with locations in downtown Appleton and downtown Oshkosh.

Xavier High School Band

The Xavier High School Band is 52 instrumentalists strong, preceded by its color guard. The band is under the direction of Mr. Kieran Wallace and is led by drum majors Angela McGreevey and Hailey Holub.

The Xavier Marching Band performs for several parades throughout the school year, a field show for Xavier’s homecoming football game, and a pep band for various Xavier sports.

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is represented by the eight-member Sheriff’s Honor Guard, which attends several events to present and post our nation’s colors.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard is dedicated to the Outagamie County community along with the men and women who proudly serve in law enforcement.

Outagamie County Highway Department

The Outagamie County Highway Department displayed a 2023 Wester Star Quad Axel Truck, equipped with a 12-foot reversing front plow, dual ten-foot side signs, an under-body scrapper, granular and liquid applicators capable of dispensing 12 tons of fine material, and 1,500 gallons of liquid material simultaneously using onboard computer controls.

The Outagamie County Highway Department wishes everyone a safe and Merry Christmas.

Peshtigo High School Marching Band

The Peshtigo High School Marching Band consists of 32 members playing fun holiday tunes and their school’s fight song.

Led by drum major Anneliese Koch, this was their second appearance in the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade.

YMCA of the Fox Cities

The YMCA of the Fox Cities is home to two dance studio programs, Inspire Dance Studio and Studio Y. Together, they provide classes for all ages, including technique, recital classes, and an extensive competitive dance program.

During the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, dancers from both studios performed, and in just a few days, dancers from Inspire will head to Disney World to participate in a Disney Christmas Parade down Main Street, USA.

Century 21 Ace Realty

Known as a premier real estate provider in the Fox Valley, Century 21 Ace Realty has been helping families find their dream homes for the holidays for over 30 years.

Their float features a cute cottage with children from their families merrily singing along with their own Grace Powell from the Band Twisted Chords.

Their owners, agents, and staff dressed up as Santa’s Helpers, delivering those presents and magic of the holiday while bopping around to the Christmas tunes.

Century 21 Ace Realty wishes everyone a Happy Holidays!

Rennes Health and Rehab Center Appleton

Rennes Health and Rehab Center of Appleton is celebrating 50 years of dedication to providing therapy, short-term rehab, and long-term care services to elders in the Fox Valley community.

From their family to yours, Rennes Health and Rehab Center wish you a magical holiday season.

Hortonville High School Band

The Hortonville High School Polar Bear Marching Band, under the direction of Breanna Wozniczka and John Leja, is proud to represent the communities of Hortonville, Greenville, Stephensville, Center, Grand Chute, Dale, Ellington, Mackcville, and Hortonia.

Hortonville Area School District is the only school district in the nation to have been awarded “Best Communities for Music Education” for 25 consecutive years by the NAMM Foundation.

The Polar Bears will be marching in warmer weather in March as they head west to the island of Hawaii.

During the parade, they honored Appleton’s “Avenue of Angels” by playing traditional favorites, “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Deck the Halls,” and “Joy to the World.”

TDS

TDS Fiber, a national leader in fiber-optic internet, brings the Fox Cities a new choice for TV and some of the fastest internet speeds in the world.

TDS would like to wish everyone a Happy Holidays.

ABT Foundation Solutions

ABT Foundations Solutions Inc. presents “A Country Christmas.”

Your hometown foundation and basement repair company has served the Fox Valley and northeast Wisconsin for over 20 years.

Y100-WNCY

Regarding the music and magic of Christmas, your favorite country stars are signing all your holiday favorites on Y100. You can find out how to help local families in need have the best Christmas ever at WNCY.com.

Y100 wishes everyone a Happy Holidays and Peace on Earth.

Marinette High School Band

The Mighty Marching Marines from Marinette, under the direction of Mrs. Hilary Oskey, was delighted to perform for the audience at the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade.

The band is 75 members strong and is the most prominent band in Marinette County. During the parade, students played a rendition of “Christmas Spectacular,” arranged by Steven Barnett.

The Marines would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday.

Harvey Pierre VFW Post #2778

The VFW is an organization comprising U.S. war veterans who fought in wars, campaigns, and expeditions on foreign land, water, or airspace.

This year, the Appleton VFW family is celebrating 90 years. They have eight Color Guards carrying colors, followed by two decorated vehicles.

Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard

Joined by various members of the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Sons of the American Legion, as well as members of the United States Marine Corps’ Appleton Recruiting Station. Following the marching unit was a vehicle carrying a metal-fabricated kneeling soldier statue donated to the Appleton American Legion Post 38 by MCC, Incorporated.

The statue reminds us of our service members and their families’ sacrifices throughout the year. The Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard is celebrating 40 years of service this year.

Classic Hits 103.9 WVBO & Trees for Troops

Classic Hits 103.9 WVBO celebrates the music and magic of the Christmas season. Partnering with Schroeder’s Forevergreens of Neenah to promote Trees for Troops, a nationwide effort to put a real Christmas tree in the home of active military families on bases throughout the country.

Trees for Troops partners have donated 300,00 trees over 18 years.

Menasha High School Bluejay Brigade Marching Band and Varsity Cheer Team

Dating back to the 1920s, Menasha High School is home to one of the nation’s oldest public school band programs. For decades, the Bluejay Brigade has been known for its success in parade marching competitions, even once performing for legendary bandmaster and composer John Phillip Sousa.

The varsity cheer team is fresh off their second consecutive third-place finish in the co-ed division at the state-level competition.

The Menasha band program is under the new direction of Mr. Jackson Smith, and Mrs. Taylor Johnson coaches the varsity cheer team.

Duke FM-Midwest Communications

Duke FM loves the holidays, and when you hear the old classic country Christmas songs coming from the Duke truck, they hope it brings back memories of a simpler time when decorations, wrapped presents, and bright lights from the tree excited us as little kids.

The old Christmas classics from the radio and a warm fire were enough to put anyone in the Christmas spirit.

Duke FM wishes everyone a happy holiday.

The All-American Garage

The All-American Garage is a Wisconsin charitable organization that supports local Veterans and First Responders. As a 100% volunteer-run and donation-funded organization, the TAAG team is dedicated to helping everyday heroes through fundraising events and community support.

With the support of local business sponsorships, TAAG can expand its fleet of tributes that honor and celebrate the men and women who protect and serve our country and communities.

During the parade, TAAG displayed two personal tributes belonging to team members.

Bernatello’s Foods

Bernatello’s Foods is a frozen pizza manufacturer based out of Kaukauna, producing many of your favorite frozen pizzas like Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza, Bellatoria, Roma, Orv’s, and Pizza Corner Pizzas.

Bernatello’s Foods is a pillar in the Fox Valley community and a proud supporter of our nation’s military and law enforcement.

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Holy Spirit Catholic School’s Varsity Band comprises 24 members between sixth and eighth grade and is under the direction of Nathan Graff. Students performed an arrangement of “Jingle Bell Rock,” initially written by Joe Beal and Jim Boothe and arranged by Mike Story.

Holy Spirit Catholic School is in Darboy, teaching children from 3K through eighth grade. Along with the marching Band were parents, teachers, and other students from the school.

Footworks Dance Company

Footworks Dance Company is in Kimberly and offers dance classes for ages two through adult. The Footworks program consists of enrichment and competitive dancers and aims to inspire the leaders of tomorrow through dance.

The Footworks Competition team was honored as the 2023 national grand champions. Dancers, teachers, and parents joined Footworks in the parade to celebrate the winter season and wish you joy and happiness.

Friends of Grignon Mansion

The Grignon Mnsion, located on the Fox River in Kaukauna, was built in 1837 by Charles A. Grignon, a French-Canadian and Menominee fur trader and interpreter for land treaties.

The Mansion hosts annual events, including the Grignon Mansion Car Show, the Civil War Living History Demonstration Christmas Tours, and more.

Kaukauna High School Band

The Kaukauna High School Marching Ghosts comprise the marching band, color guard, and dance team. Marching 150 members, they have been a highlight of the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade for many years.

The Marching Ghosts band and color guard are under the direction of Jacob Martin and Becky Tomlinson. The marching Band is part of Kaukauna’s more extensive, diverse band program.

Many of these same kids belong to jazz bands, concert bands, various instrumental choirs, and even a polka band.

The Kaukauna Dance team is a varsity team competing locally and nationwide in the styles of pom, jazz, and high kick. Aubree Schmidt and Erin Jansen lead and coach this year’s team.

On behalf of the Kaukauna Area School District, they wish you a happy holiday!

St. Paul Lutheran School

St. Paul Lutheran Ministries has been a part of the downtown Appleton community for over 150 years. This year, about 225 children are enrolled in the Early Childhood Center and grade school.

St. Paul Lutheran Ministries recently had a building project to offer more space for families to hear about Jesus. Many children from the Early Childhood Center and grade school are here tonight as part of their “live nativity.” You can see Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus under the stable and surrounded by many stable animals.

The float is preceded by a large host of angels and followed by wise men and shepherds. These children are a beautiful reminder that the true meaning of Christmas is found in the celebration of the birth of Jesus.

Makaroff Youth Ballet

Makaroff Youth Ballet said they were thrilled to be part of the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade tradition. Members of the company and students from the Makaroff School of Ballet are dancing to their holiday theme of The Nutcracker.

Fox Cities Festival of Lights

Fox Cities Festival of Lights presented a fun and festive gingerbread house, mega tree, and arch with thousands of Christmas lights dancing to your favorite holiday music.

You can see the float and dozens of excellent displays at Darboy Community Park this holiday season for their 4th annual walk-through holiday light display. Bob’s Towing tows the 26′ float.

Appleton West High School

The Appleton West Marching Band is under the leadership of senior drum majors Auggie Sargeant, Callie Siamof, Genesis Leibhaber, drumline captain Emma Cowles, and band director Casey Parker.

Cub Scout Pack 3135

Pack 3135 Cub Scouts always have a wonderful time making new friends and learning new things in an environment designed to help them succeed.

From building Pinewood Derby Cars to learning how to roast the perfect marshmallow at a family campout, the Cub Scouts always have the time of their lives.

Pack 3135 consists of over 40 scouts who were awarded the ‘Best Popcorn Sales’ in their district.

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes

Girl Scouts cultivate compassion and advocate for a worldwide transformation of women’s lives. They are driven by a passion for making the world a better place.

Let your best self shine and create the world you want to see. Girl Scout troops are forming now, and there’s still time to join. Girl Scouts welcome girls from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Manawa High School Marching Band

The Manawa Marching Band is part of a comprehensive music program in the school District of Manawa. The music program includes a concert band, a pep band, a concert choir, a musical, and the Little Wolf High School Marching Band led by drum Major Rickey Pingel.

The Manawa High School Marching Band would like to wish everyone a happy holiday season this year.

Fox Cities Cycle Association

The Fox Cities Cycling Association’s mission is “Making the Fox Cities a great place to ride.” They are an advocacy group of bicyclists dedicated to promoting Bicycle safety, fun, and the general growth of bicycling opportunities.

They work closely with the Appleton Police Department and sponsor the Bike Ambassador program, which patrols the miles of established trails and lanes for safety and mechanical assistance. They also provide many bike repair stations along bike trails at no cost at no cost and sponsor many social and charity events.

Meijer Great Lakes Limited Partnership

This 1936 Chevy Stake Rack Antique Truck is a replica that Hendrick and Fred Meijer used to transport groceries to their first store in Greenville, Michigan. Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer with more than 262 supercenters and grocery stores across the Midwest.

A family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys, and electronics.

Badger Sports Park

Are you ready for some fun this holiday season? The team of “Christmas elves” from Badger Family Fun Center and Fox Valley Autism were at the Downtown Appleton Parade, bringing entertainment and amusement to the eventgoers with their entry featuring Santa’s little helpers “playing around” the parade route with go-karts, laser tag lights, and games.

Since 1998, Fox Valley Autism has provided the highest quality, comprehensive treatment program in Fox Valley.

Bonduel High School Band

The Bonduel High School Marching Band is proud to be in this year’s Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. This parade has been a Holiday tradition for the Bonduel High School Band since 1995.

During the parade, they shared their version of Jingle Bell Rock, arranged by Doug Adams. The Bonduel Band, flag team, and honor guard are under the direction of band director Mr. Tim Treptow, with assistance from choir director Mrs. Jennifer Rozga.

This year’s marching unit has approximately 100 members and bursts with small-town pride.

Festival Foods

A crowd favorite is the Festival Foods BIG cart! Measuring 12 feet long and 14 feet tall, this 350 Chevy engine shopping cart can fit over 400 grocery bags in it! Everyone at Festival wishes you all a Happy Holiday season!

Evergreen Campsites & Resorts

What has 1590 bulbs, 425 zip ties, 11 extension cords, one generator, 24 riders, and one million memories? The Chippy Express from Evergreen Campsites & Resort decked out for the 2023 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade!

Evergreen has been honored to play a part in this family tradition for the past seven-plus years. Staff design and decorate with fun and flair to make Chippy Express shine for kids of all ages.

The Chippy Express has been running through the streets of Evergreen Campground & Resort for the past 16 years.

Weyauwega-Fremont High School Band

Mr. Andrew Schmidt directs the Weyauwega-Fremont High School Marching Band. The band has 35 strong members and will perform Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Rockin’ Christmas March, arranged by John Edmondson, a medley of Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Holly Jolly Christmas, and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

The band looks forward to traveling to Chicago this April to compete in the World Strides Heritage Band Festival.

Kobussen Buses Ltd.

The Kobussen coach is a modern 56-passenger, restroom-equipped luxury coach featuring state-of-the-art entertainment systems and social media capabilities.

Although it has a tall profile, the coach can kneel near the ground to provide boarding convenience to all its passengers and easy access to its plentiful storage bays.

Coaches meet ADA standards to deliver comfort and security to their passengers. This year’s parade entry has been festively wrapped for the holiday season with season’s greetings from the Kobussen family to yours!

Appleton International Airport

Happy Holidays from your friends at Appleton Airport! As the third largest airport in Wisconsin, they can get you there fast and easy with service on American, Delta, United, and Allegiant Air with nonstop flights to popular destinations such as Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Sarasota, Nashville, Denver, Charlotte, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, and Savannah.

Flying through Appleton gives you more time to spend with the ones you love. Appleton Airport wishes you safe travels that bring you closer to those who matter most this season.

Oshkosh West High School Band

The Oshkosh West High School Band comprises over 200 students in four bands, proud to continue the tradition of excellence established by the last century of Oshkosh High School and Oshkosh West High School Band members.

The Band is under the direction of Mr. Dan Singer, Mr. Brian Wilson, and student-teacher Ms. Stephanie Veenendaal. During the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, they performed “We Need a Little Christmas,” arranged for the Oshkosh West Bands by Brian Wilson and J. Edgerton.

Gold Cross Ambulance

Gold Cross Ambulance comes beautifully decorated by the Emergency Medical Staff of EMTs and Paramedics. Gold Cross continues serving its communities by reminding us, “Music is the heartbeat in our worlds, keeping the magic of Christmas alive all season long.”

Appleton Public Library with Boldt Company

Twas the night before Christmas

When all through the library

Everyone gathered for a story time so merry!

Carols, fables, songs, and fairy tales!

From story time to a musical dreamland, they sailed!

The children drifted into a long winter’s nap

And saw a symphony of magic spring from a magical top hat

UW-Oshkosh Titan Thunder Marching Band

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh proudly presents the Titan Thunder Marching Band, which features 95 students from every college.

Catch their Sound of Thunder Concert on Saturday, December 2, in Kolf Sports Center at 1:00 p.m. They performed selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker during the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade.

The Family Radio Network, Inc.

The Family Radio Network is bringing their “Biggest Family Room in Wisconsin” to the streets of Appleton to celebrate The Music and Magic of Christmas.

You are invited to tune in throughout the holiday season to hear Christmas music that offers hope, strength, and encouragement.

Merry Christmas from 91.9FM, The Family!

St. Joseph Food Program, Inc.

St. Joe’s is a non-profit, non-denominational organization providing food to more than 750 families and 30 local agencies each week, including homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, and hot meal programs.

St. Joe’s works with nine school districts to support nearly 1,500 students weekly with the Backpack Food Assistance Program.

St. Joe’s would like to thank the more than 250 volunteers who make all these programs possible daily and the many donors who support St. Joe’s mission through food drives and financial contributions.

Seymour High School Band

From about 20 minutes north of Appleton, the Seymour Band marches in parades and performs in athletic and concert events. Suppose you have been keeping up with your holiday parades. In that case, you may have seen them March in the Independence Day parade in Washington D.C. or the Northwoods July 4th parades in places like Three Lakes and Minocqua, Wisconsin, all over the past several years.

During the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, they played two holiday arrangements under the direction of its drum major, Nicholas Peters. The first song was the classic Jingle Bell Rock, and the second was called Christmas on Parade, which includes several holiday tunes.

NEW Fusion Dance

NEW Fusion Dance & Performing Arts is back again this year and was seen performing Michael Buble’s version of “Winter Wonderland.”

NEW Fusion offers ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, and hip-hop classes. They are home to the fantastic LEAD program, which stands for Limitless, Enriched, Adaptive, and Dance. This inclusive program provides a safe and comfortable atmosphere for children and adults who are differently abled to experience and explore dance.

NEW Fusion loves to get involved in community events and hosts donation drives multiple times each year through their National Honor Society for Dance Arts chapter.

Lamers Bus Lines

Lamers Bus Lines brought the classic trolley bus decked with dazzling yuletide splendor.

Lamers Bus Lines has served our local community for the past 80 years, ensuring that our students safely get to school daily. As they travel down the parade route, they proudly salute their dedicated drivers and the families they have had the privilege to serve for generations.

Freedom High School Band

The Freedom High School Marching Band comprises over 60 high schoolers and 8th graders.

The Freedom Elementary, Middle, and High School Cheer and Dance teams join them tonight tonight. This is the Appleton Christmas Parade premiere of the marching band’s new uniforms.

This March, marching band members will travel with choir students to Hawaii to perform at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

East Wisconsin Savings Bank

The East Wisconsin Savings Bank showed off a Replica Model A car decorated for the season. Her name is MAYBEL, which stands for “Meeting All Your Banking Expectations Locally.”

L&S Electric

At L&S Electric, they strive to be the most trusted supplier of service and solutions to customers who produce power or use it to drive their business.

During the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, L&S used its power to bring the magic of the holiday season to all of you!

L&S crews have chosen to represent the magic and music of Christmas. “Christmas waves a magical wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” Our musicians and magicians are sending you all the holiday joy imaginable.

St. Mary Catholic High School

The St. Mary Catholic Zephyrs Band is made up of students from St. Mary Catholic High School under the direction of Pamela Barnhill. The band will be performing festive music of the Christmas season.

The Salvation Army Fox Cities

The Salvation Army of the Fox Cities, a crowd favorite float, is the giant red kettle in Wisconsin, eight feet tall and weighing over one and one-half tons. This social service agency has been in the Fox Cities since 1917.

The Salvation Army has been helping local families in need with basic needs at Christmas and all year round. This year is the 106th Anniversary of The Salvation Army in the Fox Cities, making them one of the oldest social service organizations in the Valley, helping people with basic needs like food, clothing, and spiritual assistance. The need is great this Christmas to help families in need.

Appleton Axe Throwing/SOAR Fox Cities

Appleton Axe Throwing and SOAR Fox Cities were wheeling into the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade with the spirit of Christmas morning on display.

SOAR Fox Cities’ mission is to empower people with differing abilities. Offering educational, recreational, and support programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities and their families.

SOAR envisions inclusive communities where everyone can be actively involved and maximize their potential.

Appleton Axe Throwing, located just a few blocks away on College Avenue, has been locally owned for over three years, offering unique corporate and family-friendly experiences for any party or occasion.

Kimberly High School Marching Band

The Kimberly High School Papermaker Marching Band is under the direction of Mr. Craig Gall and Mr. Daniel Goethals and is comprised of 130 musicians and color guard members. The Drum Majors are Ava Hurst and Alexandra Reuning. The color guard advisor is Laura Airis.

The band performed at Graceland in Memphis and at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville this past spring. Pre-Covid performance trips have included Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia Beach, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Tonight, the Papermaker Band is playing a swinging version of Santa Claus Coming to Town by Jerry Burns.

Community Blood Center and Black Haak

The Community Blood Center and Black Haak Heating & Cooling were proud to be part of the Appleton Christmas Parade again this year. Their float embraces the Season of Giving, reminding us that not all gifts come in wrapped packages.

When you donate blood, you are giving an extra special, lifesaving gift. The CBC wreath is the float’s center, and colorful presents surround it, spread throughout the float floor, with CBC and Black Haak teammates and their loved ones walking alongside the float.

Waterboard Warriors Water Ski Show Team

The Waterboard Warriors Water Ski Show Team is a non-profit organization that performs free live ski shows on the shores of the Fox River at Mueller Park in Wrightstown. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays in June and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August.

New London High School Band

The New London High School Marching Band is made up of approximately 60 students who are actively involved in concerts, jazz band, and athletic pep band performances.

They also march in local parades, perform a field show for the homecoming football game, and have many other performances in the community.

The Band is excited to travel to Memphis and Nashville in the spring. Alex Rambo directs the New London High School Band.

Accompanying the Band is the New London High School Dance Team. They have 70 participants for the 23-24 dance season. The Varsity team has qualified for state seven consecutive years in hip hop and pom.

The teams attend local competitions and perform at home athletic events. Stacey Ruckdashal coaches the dance team.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group’s float shows where many people find their peace on Earth, their home. Let them be part of your peacemaking journey, whether finding your first or dream home.

Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley

The larger-than-life hopes and dreams living in the hearts of young people are like songs that must be heard. This “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” float by the Boys and Girls Club gives voice to those big dreams and turns them into eleven.

A decked Christmas tree spins on a turntable within a towering jukebox. An enormous electric guitar strikes just the right chord, amplifying the rock-and-roll spirit these kids possess.

The mission of The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

Little Chute High School Band

Little Chute Band comprises High School and Middle School band members, led by drum majors Darya Mikhailova-Fischer and Charles Edmonds, under the direction of Natalie Beck and Amy Albedyll.

The dance team led by Beth Deruin and Madison Gonnering joins the Band. The song they are performing is the Merry Christmas March.

Memorial Florists

Memorial Florists & Greenhouses has been creating the magic of Christmas in Fox Valley for the last 100 years, and their float is no different.

Hear the sounds of the season as their sugar plum fairy decks the halls with color, candy & sparkle. Donning a gorgeous dress made of lights, seasonal greens & glitter, she dances through the night, embellishing each room for Christmas morning.

Memorial Florists & Greenhouses would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday Season!

Fox City’s Towing

Check out Fox City’s Towing’s new 50-ton, which is what is servicing the Fox Valley. This bad boy is one of the biggest in the industry and can help get Santa and all his gifts to the North Pole.

Fox City’s Towing is a 24/7 emergency Towing and Roadside assistance service focused on customer service and getting you home safely.

Congratulations to them on winning the national 2023 Towman ACE Award that their peers voted on.

Appleton East High School Band

The Appleton East High School Band was seen ringing in Santa with their traditional song, “Santa Parade.”

Appleton East was the opening high school band in the very first Appleton Santa Parade, performing this very song as it has performed it ever since. The Appleton East Patriots are more than 150 members strong under the direction of Margaret LaFleur, with the leadership of her drum majors Nick Elliott, Colin Fitzpatrick, and Ella Steger.

The Flag Corps is under the leadership of Yanelli Muniz-Ruiz, Dayana Morales, and Raissa Kampel.

Fox Valley Ballooning

The Fox Valley Ballooning is a traditional entry of hot air balloon baskets creating flames and heat with their balloon crews and friends waving back to the crowd.

Pierce Manufacturing

Headquartered in Appleton, Pierce Manufacturing has served communities worldwide with innovative fire apparatus since 1913. Pierce has a variety of trucks and options designed to give each department what they need to support their community. While most fire trucks are red, a department can get any color. There are more than 260 shades of red in the Pierce color library! Pierce team members take pride in designing and building the trucks many rely on. Fun fact: Pierce has more than 100 team members who are current or former first responders.

Built to go over the roughest terrains and through the most hazardous environments, the Oshkosh Defense Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement, or MTVR, is a high-performance, all-terrain vehicle used by the military. This vehicle is manufactured in Oshkosh and, similar to Pierce, is part of the Oshkosh Corporation portfolio. The MTVR has several different variants based on the diverse needs of the military, such as a Standard Cargo Truck, a Dump Truck, a Wrecker, and more. This vehicle is truly a workhorse for the military.

Santa and Mrs. Claus

Santa and Mrs. Claus wrap up the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade.

Appleton Parade Committee

Jud Beck: WFRV

Jackie Ehlers

Sheri Hartzheim: Appleton Common Council

Robbie Johnson

Karl Kaufman

Dave Malm: WFRV

Brad Obermeier

Dennis Obermeier

Sgt. John Ostermeier

Corey Otis – Parade Chairperson

Pat Schwanke

Eric Stadler – Assistant Chairperson

Paul Thomson

Meghan Warner

Volunteers

Vicki Appleby

David Johannes

Mark Leschke

Andrea Malnar

Chris Malnar

Mike Marx

Jeff McMullen

Mike Rietveld

Dan Storch

Rachel Terry

Aaron VanStippen

Charlie Warner

Rayn Warner

Dennis Wepfer

The Parade Judges

Special Thanks