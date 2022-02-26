EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was injured after a semi-tractor-trailer lost control and crashed down a bridge embankment on Friday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 7 a.m., a semi lost control while traveling on I-94 in Eau Claire.

The semi is said to have driven through the guardrail, down the embankment onto WIS 37, until coming to a rest on a bridge pillar. The driver was not reported injured.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation bridge inspector who responded to the scene alongside many other crews is said to have found no structural damage to the I-94 bridge.

No further details have been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.