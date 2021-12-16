PHOTOS: Semis overturn in Northwestern Wisconsin, driver injured

(WFRV) – It seems downed trees aren’t the only result of the ferocious winds and a downpour that hit Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin State Patrol shared startling pictures of two semis that had overturned due to the severe weather.

According to officials, at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers responded to a semi-tractor trailer that was overturned on I-94 in Jackson County.

Troopers say the semi was loaded with 30,000 pounds of perishable goods when it overturned. Luckily, the driver reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the second semi overturned at around 12:22 a.m. in Eau Claire County. The rear of the trailer from a double-bottom unit reportedly overturned on I-94.

The tractor and first trailer remained upright and no one was reported injured. The Wisconsin State Patrol says both scenes were cleared overnight and remain under investigation.