GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Flooding hits Green Bay, surrounding areas due to strong winds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Strong winds from the north and northeast have caused flooding across Green Bay and Suamico on Wednesday.

The Neville Public Museum found its parking lot underwater, as seen below on WFRV Local 5’s SkyView camera courtesy of Pella Windows and Doors of Wisconsin.

Residents along East Shore Drive were being rescued by boat by crews from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Mike Friis shared this video of flooding along City Deck near the Walnut Street bridge with WFRV Local 5.

Roger Schmitz sent WFRV Local 5 photos of flooding along Cottage Row in Fish Creek.

Residents like Denise Taylor on Longtail Beach Lane in Suamico reported flooding as well.

David Decker shared the below photos with WFRV Local 5 of flooding along the Suamico River, showing water over the roadways.

WFRV Local 5’s Calvin Lewis found flooding in Green Bay Wednesday morning.

