STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the many things Door County is famous for is its cherries, and one Sturgeon Bay farm is helping to address a humanitarian issue right here in northeast Wisconsin.

Barnard Farms is partnering with Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. for a special fundraising event, ‘Pick Cherries for Ukraine,’ where you can volunteer to pick cherries to help relief efforts in Ukraine.

Susan Barnard and her family own and operate Barnard Farms and have even had H-2A workers from Ukraine in the past. However, the fruit farm no longer has H-2A workers and needs help picking cherries due to staff shortages, sparking the idea for the fundraising event.

“It feels incredible to actually do something, not just wish and hope,” said Susan Barnard. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to connect with people who are here in Wisconsin, who can directly help the people who desperately need it in a country that is close to my heart.”

Beginning Sunday, July 17, there are two ways in which you can help out. One of the ways is to volunteer your time to pick some legendary Door County tart cherries, and Barnard Farms will donate your wages to Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

The other way to help out is to pick your own cherries to take home and half of the cost of your cherries will be donated.

If you wish to help out and volunteer your time, you can do so here.