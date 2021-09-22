Pick ‘n Save announces partnership with Instacart offering 30-minute delivery

(WFRV) – The pandemic has brought life into the delivery and pick-up services offered across the United States. And if you’re a frequent shopper of Northeast Wisconsin’s Pick n’ Save’s, you’re in luck with a new partnership with Instacart.

Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer and parent company of Pick n’ Save have launched Kroger Delivery Now which is a new service giving shoppers delivery to their homes in as fast as 30 minutes. While the partnership between the two began in 2017, they continue expanding to include alcohol delivery across 15 states.

The process is simple, just go to Instacart, select your location and Pick ‘n Save Delivery Now, then you can shop for whatever you may need with it being delivered to your home in 30 minutes. Delivery is available at several NE Wisconsin locations including:

Green Bay

Appleton

Neenah

Manitowoc

Oshkosh

According to a release from Kroger, Instacart orders are up more than 150% since May 2021.

You can learn more about Instacart here.