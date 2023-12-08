KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old man in southern Wisconsin was arrested following a bomb scare at a Pick ‘n Save.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, on December 7 around 4:30 p.m., officers were sent to a Pick ‘n Save for a report of a person in the store making statements. Officials say that the statements were about blowing things up and shooting at police officers.

The suspect was reportedly able to be removed without incident. Officials did say that the store was evacuated.

The store was searched for explosives, but there were reportedly none found. However, the suspect’s vehicle was found in the parking lot, and officers could see a threaded metal pipe and wires.

The Kenosha County Hazardous Device Squad responded to the scene, and the items inside the vehicle were not found to be explosive.

Officials say that the parking lot and store were closed for around three and a half hours. The suspect was identified as a 67-year-old man from Racine.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

No additional details were provided.