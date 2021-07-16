Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market to donate hand sanitizers to customers effective immediately

(WFRV) – Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced Friday they will be donating hand sanitizer to customers at their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout the State of Wisconsin effective immediately.

Bottles of free hand sanitizer will be available in a display near the checkout at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores, while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to take one or more of the free bottles during their shopping trips and will be included with pickup order.

“Throughout this pandemic, our most urgent priority has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers. We’ve established rigorous safety precautions across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain throughout the pandemic,” said James J. Hyland, VP Communications & Public Affairs, Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc.

Hyland continued, “As pandemic restrictions continue to be lifted across the state, we are experiencing a reduced demand for hand sanitizer and are pleased to provide free hand sanitizer at our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores to customers.”

