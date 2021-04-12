Pickup truck catches fire in De Pere after medical condition causes crash

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver had a medical condition that ended up causing a crash with another car on Broadway Street in De Pere.

According to the De Pere Police, a person who was driving a pickup truck had a medical condition that caused a crash with another car on Broadway Street and O’Keefe Road around 9:00 a.m.

The pickup truck caught fire and responders were on the scene to put out the fire.

The condition of the pickup truck driver is unknown at this time, and the other driver reportedly appeared to be ok. There was no information on what the medical condition was.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.