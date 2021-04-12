GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pickup truck catches fire in De Pere after medical condition causes crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver had a medical condition that ended up causing a crash with another car on Broadway Street in De Pere.

According to the De Pere Police, a person who was driving a pickup truck had a medical condition that caused a crash with another car on Broadway Street and O’Keefe Road around 9:00 a.m.

The pickup truck caught fire and responders were on the scene to put out the fire.

The condition of the pickup truck driver is unknown at this time, and the other driver reportedly appeared to be ok. There was no information on what the medical condition was.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights

One-on-one with Green Bay United state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Titans taking advantage of opportunities during spring

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach