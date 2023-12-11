(WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County responded to a crash last week involving a pickup truck and a highway blocker truck.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday a pickup truck hit a highway ‘blocker truck’. The ‘blocker truck’ follows behind a road crew that is working on the interstate.

Officials say that the blocker truck did its job by glancing the pickup away from the workers. The blocker truck is reportedly equipped with a crash cushion trailer, a large arrow board and other yellow flashing lights.

The release says that if the blocker truck was not there, workers would have been directly in the path of the pickup.

Wisconsin law requires traffic to shift lanes or slow down to create a “safety zone” for emergency or highway personnel working on a highway. Highway crews crack fill on Interstate 41 in the evening to minimize traffic backups and delays. Regardless of time of day, move over if you can, slow down if you can’t, and do your part to keep crews safe on the highways. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reportedly handling the investigation. No additional information was provided.