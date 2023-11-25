GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on STH 22 in Oconto County early Saturday morning.

A release from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that dispatch was notified of the single-vehicle crash around 3:15 a.m. on November 25 which was near Old U Road on STH 22 in Gillett.

When deputies arrived, a pickup truck was found with ‘extensive damage’ in the ditch. A preliminary investigation detailed that the truck, being driven by a 22-year-old Gillett man, was heading east on STH 22 when the truck entered the ditch and overturned.

The 22-year-old died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

An ongoing investigation is being led by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office. No other information is being released at this time.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Gillett Police Department, Town of Gillett Fire Department, Gillett Area Ambulance Service, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.