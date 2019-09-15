Picnic for Patriots event raises funds for local veterans and their families

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — The community gathered together to continue to support our local veterans and their families on Saturday.

The family-friendly Picnic for Patriots was held at Voyageur Park located on 100 William St. in De Pere from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There was live music, picnic-style food, raffle items and games for families to enjoy.

Family members of veterans were also invited to prepare care packages and letters to be sent to their loved ones overseas.

Organizers said the event helps families of veterans in the community connect with each other.

“We really just want to, again, bring the families together, not just from the community, but specifically the families of the soldier that are deployed from our local community right now,” said Chelsea Kocken, a volunteer with the 4th H.O.O.A.H. “So a lot of the people that are here today do have a loved one overseas serving currently.”

The 4th H.O.O.A.H. is an organization dedicated to serving local veterans and their families. The organization covered the cost of shipping for families who sent a personal package.