Pictures with Santa and Food Drive, free event on Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Christmas is exactly three weeks away! A free event coming up on Sunday is sure to get you and your family in the holiday spirit as we countdown to the 25th.

The Belle Agency is hosting their annual Pictures with Santa and Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 8th at the agency off of Cedar Ridge! Pictures with the big man in red won’t cost you a dime, but families are asked to bring a canned or non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food pantry.

Other fun activities will include a live cookie demonstration from Teddies Creative Cakes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.! You can also shop local vendors, sip on some cider, and enjoy arts and crafts for the kids.

