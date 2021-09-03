FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Piece of history from Fond du Lac Co. Sheriff’s Office found in Oshkosh bank

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A nearly 100-year-old piece of history from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s was recently found by a moving company that was working at a former bank in Oshkosh.

According to Fond du lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, a moving company that was clearing furniture out from a former bank in Oshkosh found a wallet and badge in a wooden desk. The items reportedly belonged to the 39th sheriff in Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office’s history.

Arthur A. Briggs, who served a term in 1924 and 1925, was who the items belonged to. A business card with a three-digit phone number of 427 and the address of 226 Linden Street was also found.

The wallet was reportedly from the Glasow & Leitman Company, which the Sheriff’s Office says was one of Fond du Lac’s numerous leather companies.

Authorities say that this piece of history will be added to their historical display cabinet.

