(WFRV) – In what was described as ‘whiteout conditions’, a semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed in North Dakota as it was making its way to central Wisconsin.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on Feb. 20 just after 2 p.m., a semi that was carrying pigs rolled over. Authorities say that the whiteout conditions played a factor.

The driver was 68-year-old, Brian McNish from Manitoba, Canada, who was heading to Curtiss, Wisconsin. McNish reportedly drove into the median and his load shifted when he tried to drive out of the median. This caused the trailer to roll over and stayed attached to the semi.

Photo courtesy of North Dakota Highway Patrol

Patrol Sgt. Matt Johnson says many of the hogs were salvageable and alive following the crash. The crash happened on I-29 just south of Thompson, North Dakota.

Curtiss is about two hours west of Green Bay.