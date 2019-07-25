Pig rescued from culvert in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials in Seymour are attempting to rescue a 12-week old piglet who has been trapped in a culvert since Sunday evening.

Local 5 spoke with Shawn Dawn, who is currently on scene at the rescue.

According to Dawn, the piglet escaped after being brought home. Dawn said its owner, Dawna June, opened the car door to collect the piglets, who were in a crate.

This piglet reportedly broke out of the crate, ran off, and found its way to a culvert. Dawn says the piglet has been trapped there since Sunday night.

The Seymour Fire Department is attempting to flush the piglet out with a beach ball.

Local 5 is continuing to monitor this rescue and will update this story as more information becomes available.