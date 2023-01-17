Termination of Employment on an office desk. (GettyImages)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations.

According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee is closing its doors, and 52 employees are being affected by the closure.

“This action will be permanent, and the entire store will close,” said Bob Sullivan, Senior Director.

Employee separations in connection with this action are expected to begin during the 14-day period commencing on March 18, 2023. The affected employees are not represented by any union.

Anyone interested in further information is asked to contact Sullivan at (603) 354-7356.

No further information was provided.