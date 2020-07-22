FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Piggly Wiggly in De Pere, Kaukauna, Little Chute requiring customers wear masks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Customers visiting Piggly Wiggly in De Pere, Kaukauna, and Little Chute will be required to wear masks starting on Friday, July 24.

StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Other local retailers like St. Vincent de Paul Appleton, Woodman’s, and Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin are also requiring customers to wear masks.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin