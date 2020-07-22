(WFRV) – Customers visiting Piggly Wiggly in De Pere, Kaukauna, and Little Chute will be required to wear masks starting on Friday, July 24.
StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday morning.
Other local retailers like St. Vincent de Paul Appleton, Woodman’s, and Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin are also requiring customers to wear masks.
Latest Stories
- Piggly Wiggly in De Pere, Kaukauna, Little Chute requiring customers wear masks
- Newsfeed Now: Shooting at Chicago funeral home; Deer breaks into home
- Noodles & Co. requiring customers to wear masks
- St. Vincent de Paul Appleton to require customers to wear masks
- ArtStreet 2020 canceled, organizers working on adapted event