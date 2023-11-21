GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For Green Bay Packers fans, Thanksgiving will feature two main courses this year.

Not only will there plenty of turkey, but the Packers also play on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2015.

“We were pumped, what’s better to go with a Thanksgiving meal than a Packer game,” said Kayla Budz from Green Bay when asked her reaction to seeing that the Packers would play on Thanksgiving this year.

The dilemma for Packer fans is balancing Thanksgiving cooking schedules with still being able to catch the game. Local Five News went to Woodman’s Food Market in Green Bay to find out how fans planned to manage those two priorities.

Kayla Budz was at Woodman’s on Monday afternoon picking up some Thanksgiving items. She said this year her family is responsible for cooking the turkey for their Thanksgiving gathering. They’ve come up with a plan to not miss the game while doing so.

“We’ll probably get up early and have everything starting to prep in the morning,” said Budz. “Then the turkey is something that we would handle in the morning and have slowly cooking throughout the game.”

Kathy Glinski from Little Suamico was at Woodman’s grabbing her Thanksgiving turkey. She said she wasn’t too worried about balancing football and turkey on the big day.

She said she will be having dinner with her children on Wednesday and then another gathering with her extended family on Turkey Day.

“Our family does everybody bring something, so everything will be cooked we’ll be able to relax watch the game and it’ll be fine,” said Glinski.

For Brent Baker, also shopping at Woodman’s on Monday afternoon, he said the trick to get his full of turkey and football on Thursday comes down to multitasking.

“”We just turn the television up and watch,” said Baker. “I love watching football, and cooking, and having everybody around.”

Packer fans telling Local Five News they’re excited to feast their eyes on a Packers game before digging into the actual feast at dinnertime.

They said they hope the Packers performance is just as good as the turkey this Thanksgiving.

“I’m hoping for a good one, I think that we’ll win,” said Budz.

The Packers game begins at 11:30 a.m. The last time the Green and Gold played on Thanksgiving Day was in 2015 and they have a 14-20-2 all-time record on Turkey Day.