Pilgrim Lutheran Church gives out free 9-volt batteries in lieu of daylight savings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Daylight savings is right around the corner and what better way to prepare for the time change than by changing out your clocks batteries.

On Saturday afternoon, the Pilgrim Lutheran Church and School partnered with Pick N Save on Lombardi Access and handed out free 9-volt batteries to all shoppers in the area.

Each month for the last 25 years the Pilgrim Lutheran Church gives back by going throughout the community to give free gifts for all people to enjoy and spread the love.

This month they chose to give out 9-volt batteries to help the community prepare for daylight savings.

Ministry Coordinator of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Lee Larsen says, “We are always coming up with something, a simple gift or service to show God’s love and grace…”