GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Registration for the 2023 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon is now open.

The nonprofit running event that draws people from all around the country and world is set for May 21, 2023. Officials say that runners can register for the marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, half marathon relay, or 5K.

The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon gives a boost to the local economy and has contributed to local charities for the last 23 years. The race has generated more than $1.7 million in proceeds for local charities since 2000.

“The [Cellcom Green Bay Marathon weekend] is a pillar of our community putting mental and physical wellness at the forefront, boosting the economy through tourism, and contributing to local charities,” stated the President and CEO of Prevea Health, and the Board President of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, Dr. Ashok Rai. “The impact of the event is felt throughout the year and we look forward to continuing that in 2023.”

The event awarded $100,000 to its charity partners following the 2022 event. This includes proceeds from the event and funds raised through the Run for a Reason program.

Charity partners for the 2023 event will be announced in January.

Officials stated that courses are in the process of being finalized with all of the events, including a signature lap around Lambeau Field.

Participants can register at the lowest rate now through December 31. For more information or to register, click here.