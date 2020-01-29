Pillars expands its Single Room Occupancy program

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Established in May 2019 by Pillars in Appleton, the Single Room Occupancy Program serves individuals struggling to exit shelters.

By analyzing data from the past two years, Pillars found that 30% of singles staying at either Pillars Adult Shelter or Pillars Adult & Family Shelter had income of over $1,000 a month.

The common barrier was they could not find someone willing to rent to them.

Now, through the Single Room Occupancy Program, participants rent their own room and share common areas, such as the bathrooms, living room and kitchen.

The program, which allows a stay of up to two years, gives participants affordable housing, the opportunity to build a positive rental history and access to Pillars case management so they can continue to address other barriers and prepare for independent living.

Pillars is currently expanding the program by remodeling two more properties that will house an additional four clients each.

To find out more: https://pillarsinc.org/