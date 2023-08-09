WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A recent arrest in Winneconne has officers warning Wisconsin parents of pills disguised as ‘candy’ that have tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the Winneconne Police Department, several pills of suspected MDMA/Ecstasy were seized during a highway drug interdiction on a person who was heading to a ‘social function’ in the area.

Officers say that the driver, who was not from the area, also allegedly had a digital scale, several pre-packaged baggies of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of money, a cell phone, and ‘other items of contraband’ on them.

The pills were subsequently tested, which reportedly came back positive for methamphetamine, mixed with a suspected caffeine-cutting agent. Authorities say the pills were contained within a powder-like substance, which would later test positive for the presence of fentanyl.

It was noted in the release that the pills did not test positive for MDMA/Ecstasy.

The pills, which in this instance were imprinted with the Facebook logo, are disguised to look like candy that can include anything from Pokémon to Mickey Mouse images on them and can come in various shapes and colors, officers warn.

Photo credit: Winneconne Police Department

The driver, who officers say was on parole for a past violent felony conviction, was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on a Parole Violation, with several felony and misdemeanor charges set to be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional details about this incident were provided.