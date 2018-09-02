Pilot Avoids Arrest by Fleeing Police in Plane, Crashes in Corn Field Hours Later

OSHKOSH & WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) - A 47 year old Neenah man was seriously injured in a plane crash Friday night after fleeing authorities who were trying to arrest him. The suspect took off from Wittman Airport in Oshkosh before crashing in a Waupaca corn field a few hours later.

The incident started about 9:30 p.m. when the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Oshkosh Police Department came to the airport to arrest the man for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Restraining Order, Intimidation of a Victim, and Disorderly Conduct. The sheriff's office had been looking for the suspect since the incident related to the charges on August 13th, and had repeatedly checked various locations he was known to frequent, including hangar space near Wittman Airport, where he keeps his plane.

When the man tried to get clearance from the airport for takeoff, tower officials tried to hold the plane, but he disregarded them, launching the plane and nearly colliding with an Oshkosh Police squad car in the process.

Later, around 11:40 p.m., the plane crashed in Waupaca, roughly 40 miles away. Jeanne Kaminske, who lives next to the field where the plane crashed, says she was watching TV with her husband when she was jolted by the sound of sirens.

"There was law enforcement vehicles, fire department, all kinds of cop cars, all the way down 'til we could see the next corner, and it was actually pretty scary," Kaminske said. "So we just waited and didn't find out until morning that there was an actual plane that crashed back in our field."

The suspect was removed from the plane and taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and any new charges against the man have not yet been determined.